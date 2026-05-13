Odisha Culture Minister speeds up Rs 173-Cr Kalamandal Project in Bhubaneswar

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Odisha’s Culture Minister, Suryabanshi Suraj, has told officials to speed up work on Kalamandal, the big cultural complex estimated to cost Rs 173 crore. The project, situated near Sainik School in Bhubaneswar, will be the state’s largest cultural venue upon completion. During a review on Tuesday, the Minister made it clear he wants the place finished soon so it can become a go-to spot for big cultural events.

The sprawling complex is designed to host world-class performances — a modern auditorium with 2,000 seats and an open-air theatre that fits 500 people. To make sure the project hits international standards, the Minister said they’re bringing in feedback from experts in art and culture to help shape the design as reported by The Times of India. The project’s a joint effort between the Odia Language, Literature, and Culture Department and the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO), which is handling construction.

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The Minister, in the course of discussions with senior IDCO and Culture Department officials, strongly emphasized that speed should not come at the expense of quality. He’s called for regular reviews, strict construction standards, solid fire safety systems, and good lighting and modern facilities right through the complex.

When Kalamandal opens its doors, it’s going to be the main stage for Odia culture, not just in India but worldwide. The Minister said they’ll hold the official inauguration as soon as work wraps up, making it a big moment for Odisha’s cultural scene.