Odisha: Crime Branch STF writes letter to Google over Khalistani separatist Pannun’s threat to disrupt DG-IG meet

Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Monday has reportedly written a letter to Google over Khalistani separatist Pannun issuing threat during the high profile DG-IG national conference that was held recently in Odisha amid tight security.

As per reports, the STF has asked Google about the information on which IP address the audio (containing the threat) had been sent on mail. It was for the second time that the separatist had issued a threat.

It is to be noted that Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had threatened to disrupt the DG-IGP conference for the second time by issuing an audio message on Saturday.

Pannun has warned against boarding a flight from Bhubaneswar airport as he targeted the airport.

Ahead of that on November 28, a day prior to the DG-IGP meet in Bhubaneswar, he had threatened to disrupt the meet via a video message.

