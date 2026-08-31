Odisha Crime Branch IG Shefeen Ahamed K Passes Away During Treatment in Kerala

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Bhubaneswar: Senior Odisha cadre IPS officer and Crime Branch IG Sefin Ahmed has reportedly passed away. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Sefin Ahmed was a 2003-batch IPS officer of the Odisha cadre. He had served in various important positions in the Odisha Police. At the time of his demise, he was serving as the IG of CID-Crime Branch.

He had been suffering from cancer for some time and was undergoing treatment in Kerala. He passed away while under treatment.

A native of Kerala, Sefin Ahmed had also served for a long time in Kerala on inter-cadre deputation. There, he had served as the Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP.

In Odisha, he had held important responsibilities in various wings including HRPC, Fire Services & Home Guards, and CID-Crime Branch.

He was known as an efficient and experienced police officer, particularly active in the field of cybercrime and crime investigation.

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A pall of gloom has descended over the Odisha Police following the untimely demise of Sefin Ahmed. Deep condolences have been expressed from various quarters, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Shefeen Ahamed K, IPS, I.G. of Police, CID, CB. His dedicated service to the State and Odisha Police will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/WnXeYvXXC4 — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) August 31, 2026

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