Odisha: Courts to function virtually amid ongoing fuel crisis

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Cuttack: Amid the ongoing fuel crisis and following the direction of the Supreme Court, the Orissa High Court in Cuttack today announced that all the Benches will function in virtual mode on May 19 and 21. Besides, all the Vacation Benches shall also function virtually during Summer Vacation, 2026.

As per the notice issued by the Registrar General regarding the functioning of Courts and roster arrangement of staff of the Court, all the Benches shall function virtually on 19th and 21st May, 2026.

Besides, all the Vacation Benches shall also function virtually during Summer Vacation, 2026.

This apart, the Superintendents have been directed to prepare suitable roster arrangements in respect of staff working under their control, ensuring that at least 50% of the staff remains physically available in the office for uninterrupted functioning of the Court and Registry. The roster so prepared shall be placed before the Registrar (Judicial) in advance.

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The officer/ staff who is not required to attend the Court physically due to roster arrangement shall remain accessible at all times during office hours through telephone, mobile communication and electronic means. They shall be liable to attend office physically, as and when required by the authority.

If after considering the essential nature of work in a Branch or Section, the concerned Superintendent is of the opinion that roster arrangement so made is not effective; the Superintendent may submit the modified roster arrangements for that Branch or Section to the Registrar (Judicial), informed the notification.

All concerned officers shall ensure timely disposal and completion of the official works assigned to the respective sections/branches without any delay, it added.

As far as practicable, official meetings shall be conducted through virtual/online mode, however, physical meetings may be convened only in urgent and unavoidable situations.