Odisha Courts Face 329 Judge Vacancies, Over 20 Lakh Cases Pending

Advertisement

More than 20 lakh cases were pending before Odisha’s High Court and district-level courts as of July 16, 2026, at a time when a sizeable number of judicial posts in the state remain vacant, according to data placed before the Rajya Sabha by Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

As reported by The New Indian Express, The backlog is particularly pronounced in the district and subordinate judiciary, where 18,68,323 cases were awaiting disposal. Of these, 7,66,177 had been pending for more than five years, while 3,07,216 had remained unresolved for over a decade.

The ageing of the caseload becomes more striking at the longer end of the timeline. As many as 45,333 cases had crossed 20 years in pendency, while 4,441 had remained pending for more than 30 years.

The Orissa High Court had another 1,69,320 cases pending on July 16. Of these, 69,684 had been pending for over five years and 38,866 for more than 10 years. The court also had 7,035 cases that had crossed the 20-year mark and 376 cases pending for more than three decades.

The figures come against a significant shortfall in judicial manpower. The Orissa High Court has a sanctioned strength of 33 judges but currently has 18 working judges, leaving 15 positions vacant.

Advertisement

The gap is even larger in absolute numbers across Odisha’s district and subordinate courts. Against 1,183 sanctioned judicial posts, 854 judges are in position, leaving 329 vacancies. Odisha ranks seventh among states in terms of the number of vacant district judge posts.

The Centre has attributed the filling of vacancies in the higher judiciary to a process requiring coordination between the executive and the judiciary. Under Articles 217 and 224 of the Constitution and the Memorandum of Procedure for judicial appointments, High Court collegiums are expected to initiate proposals at least six months before a vacancy arises.

The Union government has acknowledged that timeline, however, is not being consistently followed.

Odisha’s vacancy position forms part of a broader national shortage. Across the country, 7,310 judicial posts are vacant against a sanctioned strength of 30,868.

Karnataka has the largest number of vacancies, with 1,640 posts unfilled, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1,082 and Maharashtra with 897.

For Odisha, the combination of vacancies and a large, ageing caseload puts the staffing figures in sharper perspective: thousands of cases before both the High Court and subordinate courts have already remained unresolved for five, 10, 20 and even more than 30 years.