Odisha couple hangs self in Jajpur following family fued

Jajpur: A couple in Kukudakhalei village of Jajpur district was found dead. The bodies of Judge Mallik and Jharana Mallik were discovered hanging inside their house on Monday late night.

As per sources, the couple had gone to attend a ceremony, came back home and locked themselves in the room. When the couple did not open their house for quite long time, the villagers became suspicious and tried to break open the door and found them hanging.

The villagers immediately alerted the police about the incident. The police reached the spot, recovered the bodies and sent it for post-mortem.

As per police, family fued might have driven the couple to this tragic end.

The police have registered a case of unnatural deaths and initiated an investigation into the case.

