Odisha: Counting of votes to take place tomorrow, EVMs in 3 tier security cover

Bhubaneswar: In the General Elections 2024 the stage is all set. The fate of the candidates shall be decided on June 4 that is tomorrow. As the candidates wait in baited breath to know the results, the arrangements for the counting of votes has reached the final stage.

The guarding of strong rooms shall be done in a three-tier manner:

a. First tier, which is the innermost perimeter, shall be CAPF guard. This shall be a 24X7 CAPF armed guard. Minimum one section of CAPF armed guard shall be on duty 24X7. For this purpose minimum one platoon of CAPF shall be provided to guard the Strong Room round the clock.

b. Second tier shall be a guard of State armed Police.

c. Third tier shall be a guard of District Executive Force.

Deployment of CAPF details here:

The Commission has made provision for guarding of EVMS by CAPF. Whenever CAPF are existing as insitu force, the EVM guarding requirement will be taken care of by the existing forces.

The provision is made out of the central pool. In the matter, the Ministry of Home Affairs addressed to the Chief Secretary, the Home Secretary and the Director General of Police of the States concerned has already conveyed the exact number of convoys to be retained.

In the State after the completion of poll for security arrangements of EVM strong room and counting centers till the completion of counting with regard to the States where CAPF is available.

Protocol to be followed to enter the inner perimeter of counting of votes:

No one should be allowed to enter the inner perimeter without following the protocol, as under

a. The log book shall be maintained by the CAPF in which entry should be made about date, time, duration and name(s) of any one crossing the second security ring i.e. the middle perimeter. This includes visits by the Observers or DEOS or SPS or candidates or their agents or any other persons.

b. Video cameras should be provided to the CAPF contingent to record all visits made by such visitors.

c. No vehicle, including that of any official or ministers or any other political functionary should be allowed inside the secured campus where the EVMS are stored. Alighting point for the vehicles should be marked clearly ahead of the outer security perimeter itself; beyond it should be a pedestrian zone only.

The entire nation is waiting with baited breath to know the results of the elections 2024. The results are awaited with anticipation and enthusiasm.

