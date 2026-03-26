Odisha: Controversial MLA salary hike Bill withdrawn

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has withdrawn the controversial Bill to increase the salary, allowances, and pension of the MLAs.

According to Odisha Assembly Secretary Satyabrata Rout, the decision to withdraw the Bill was taken after receiving Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling’s notice in this regard.

Rout said that notice has been received from Dr. Mukesh Mahaling of his intention to move for leave to withdraw the following Bills and if the leave is granted then to withdraw the Bills namely:

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The Odisha Legislative Assembly Members’ Salary, Allowances and Pension (Amendment) Bill, 2025,

The Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker’s Salary and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2025,

The Odisha Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker’s Salary and Allowances (Amendment) Bill. 2025,

The Odisha Ministers’ Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2025

After the new bill was passed in the assembly, Odisha MLAs would have received Rs 3,45,000 in salary and related allowances. Similarly, the Chief Minister would have received around Rs 3,74,000 including salary and other allowances. Cabinet ministers and ministers of state would have received Rs 3,60,000 including allowances along with their basic salary.

It is to be noted here that the MLAs’ salary had increased threefold. It was the highest compared to other MLAs in the country. The decision was strongly condemned and criticized by people of all walks of life. Even leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik had refused to accept the enhanced salary and allowances. After public outcry, all parties requested the government to withdraw the bill, which was done today.