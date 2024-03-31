Odisha continues to experience unbearable heat, Mercury to rise by 3 to 5 degree Celsius in coming days

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continues to reel under severe heat wave conditions. Heat in Odisha is likely to intensify further in the coming days. As per forecasts, the day time temperature is likely to touch 43 degree Celsius within the next few days.

Western, Southern, and interior parts of the state will experience unbearable heat. The daily temperature has been increasing continuously for the past few days.

On Saturday, Malkangiri of Odisha recorded the highest daily temperature at 41 degree Celsius. Further, four cities of Odisha recorded daily temperature above 40 degree Celsius. The Regional Meteorological Department in Bhubaneswar has estimated that the temperature in some places will exceed 42 degrees Celsius by April 2 and 43 degrees on April 3.

Due to warm and humid air currents, the temperature is increasing and humidity is being experienced. There is a possibility of day time temperature increasing by two to three degree Celsius by the next week.

Temperature at most places in Odisha are likely to be recorded at three to five degrees above normal.