Odisha constitutes high-level committee to address teachers’ demands

Bhubaneswar: In a significant move to address the long-standing concerns of the teachers of the state, the Odisha Government constitutes high-level committee led by retired IAS office Ashok Tripathy.

As announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the State Assembly today, the committee chaired by Ashok Kumar Tripathy will examine the demands of teachers, professors, and educational employees across the state and submit its report within six months.

​The mandate covers a wide spectrum of institutions under the School & Mass Education Department and the Higher Education Department, including government, grant-in-aid, and non-grant-in-aid private educational institutions.

​It is to be noted here that associations representing teachers and employees from these sectors have frequently presented various demands to the state administration. While these issues have been discussed previously, the State Government is now taking steps to formalize the resolution process.