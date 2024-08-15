Odisha Congress Steering Committee to meet on August 21

Bhubaneswar: A day after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) formed a 14-member Steering Committee for the Odisha unit, Ajoy Kumar, the Chairman of the Committee informed that the committee will hold its inaugural meeting on August 21.

In a letter to each of the member of the Odisha Congress Steering Committee, former Odisha PCC President and CLP Leaders, Ajoy Kumar said, “Our inaugural meeting is scheduled for August 21, 2024, at 7 p.m. where all former Odisha PCC President and CLP Leaders will be special guests.” “Venue will be communicated shortly,” he added.

Ajoy Kumar further said that as directed by the AICC, a nationwide protest will be organised in front of the ED Office. In order to streamline, Mohd. Moquim has been appointed as the Coordinator for this initiative.

He also requested all the senior leaders and workers of the grand old party to join and contribute to the success of the protest.

Below is the list of the 14-member Steering Committee: