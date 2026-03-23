Odisha Congress seeks suspended MLA Ramesh Jena’s disqualification

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Bhubaneswar: The Indian National Congress today formally submitted an application to Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy seeking the disqualification of the membership of suspended MLA Ramesh Jena.

A delegation of the party, including OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Rama Chandra Kadam met the Speaker and handed over a memorandum seeking Jena’s disqualification from the Assembly.

The grand old party had earlier filed similar petitions seeking the disqualification of MLAs Sofia Firdous and Dasarathi Gomango.

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It is to be noted here that the Congress party had suspended to all these three MLAs for cross voting during the recent Rajya Sabha polls despite a party whip.