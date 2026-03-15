Odisha Congress issues show-cause notice to Mohana MLA Dasarathi Gamango

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha unit of Congress issued a show-cause notice to party’s Mohana MLA Dasarathi Gamango ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for tomorrow.

The discipline committee of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) issued the show-cause notice to Dasarathi Gamango asking to urgently contact party leadership and comply with party whip.

“You were elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly as a candidate of the Indian National Congress and are therefore bound by the directions issued by the party under the provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India,” read the show-cause notice.

“The Indian National Congress has issued a whip directing its members in connection with the forthcoming election to the Rajya Sabha. Despite communication already sent to you in this regard, you have remained unreachable and have not responded to the party’s communication,” it added.

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The show-cause notice further said, “Your continued non-communication and conduct give rise to a serious apprehension that you may be deliberately attempting to act contrary to the decision and direction of the party. Such conduct may also be construed as voluntarily giving up the membership of the Indian National Congress, attracting disqualification under Paragraph 2(1)(a) and 2(1)(b) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India.”

“In this regard, it may be recalled that the Hon’ble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha disqualified Shri Sharad Yadav under the provisions of the Tenth Schedule, a decision which was subsequently not interfered with by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in Sharad Yadav v. Union of India,” it mentioned.

“You are therefore directed to immediately contact the party leadership and clarify your position. You must establish communication with the party leadership before 9:00 AM tomorrow (16th March 2026). Failing which, the party will be constrained to initiate appropriate disciplinary proceedings regarding your party membership and take necessary steps before the competent authority under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India,” the party warned him.