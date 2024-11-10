Odisha committed to holistic development of football ecosystem, will create a robust talent pathway: CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar: In a thrilling evening for football enthusiasts, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended the highly anticipated match between Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the on-going Indian Super League (ISL) at Kalinga Stadium today.

The Chief Minister interacted with players during the line-up, extending his best wishes to both teams before kick-off.

A football enthusiast himself, the Chief Minister stayed on to watch the climax of this nail-biting clash which ended with a 1-1 scoreline at full time.

The stadium atmosphere was electric, with fans from both Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant cheering and chanting for their team.

The Chief Minister joined in the vibrant celebration of football adding to the palpable excitement shared by spectators.

The presence of “people’s CM”, Majhi, energized fans further.

Expressing his delight on watching home team Odisha FC tackle Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Chief Minister said, “It was a delightful experience for me to be here at the Kalinga stadium and watch this thrilling match. The energy and enthusiasm of the football fans and spectators added to the excitement. I wish the teams the very best for their matches ahead in the ISL 2024-25”

Odisha is working on creating a holistic football ecosystem so a robust talent pathway can be created from our grassroots to the elite. In the coming years, we should see Odisha contributing to the national team, he added.

Minister Health and F.W Dr.Mukesh Mahaling, Minister, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, MLA Babu Singh also attended.