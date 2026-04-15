Odisha Colleges Will Face Admission Ban Over ICC Compliance Delay 

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The Regional Directorate of Education (RDE) in Odisha, Bhubaneswar just got tough with higher education institutions, handing out a firm seven-day deadline for colleges to set up their Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs). In her letter dated April 10, 2026, Regional Director Dr. Saroj Laxmi Singh ordered every government, aided, unaided, and professional college under her watch to form these committees right away. Colleges that already have an ICC in place now have one week to file the necessary paperwork and an official compliance report—if they want to avoid strict action.

The RDE has made the consequences of defiance explicit: any institution failing to comply with this directive faces a potential ban on admissions for the upcoming 2026-27 academic session. The department made it clear they’re ready to take any “suitable action as deemed proper” against colleges that don’t fall in line. This move aims to ensure that educational institutions are not merely compliant on paper but are actively maintaining functional grievance redressal bodies as mandated by the state.

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Beyond just forming committees, colleges have to stick to tough operational guidelines set last year. That means displaying names and contact details of ICC members front and center on campus so students who need help don’t have to hunt for it. Vice-Chancellors and Principals also have to run special workshops to help faculty and students really understand the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, and to build a safer, more aware campus culture.

This crackdown follows a tragedy from July 2025—a moment that shook people across Odisha. A 20-year-old student at FM College in Balasore tried to end her life by self-immolation on July 12, 2025, reportedly after facing relentless harassment from college faculty. She fought for her life for two days at AIIMS Bhubaneswar but died from severe burns on July 14. The incident laid bare gaps in campus safety and faulty complaint systems. Now, the state isn’t leaving any room for excuses or half-measures when it comes to student safety.