Odisha Colleges to Integrate Shaktishree App as Part of Student Security

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Bhubaneswar: To boost student safety, Odisha’s Higher Education Department has ordered all public universities and government-aided colleges to adopt the newly launched “Shaktishree” mobile app. This top-priority initiative creates a secure, harassment-free environment for undergraduate and postgraduate girl students by bridging the gap between campuses and law enforcement. By mandating immediate student registration, the government aims to use technology to enforce zero tolerance against campus ragging and gender-based misconduct.

Shaktishree app is a safety app for students to provide a safe and harassment free environment to undergraduate and postgraduate female students. The main aim is to increase female enrolment and confidence on campus by providing digital safety tools that include a 24/7 SOS panic button, live location sharing and anonymous incident reporting to college Internal Complaints Committees. On campuses, “Shaktishree Cells” formed by student peers, faculty coordinators and external mentors, facilitate and support the platform and provide a holistic offering that includes digital self-defence tutorials, legal literacy materials and direct access to Tele-MANAS for confidential mental health counselling.

The initiative is built to make college campuses safer and provide better support for students. To make sure everyone knows about it and signs up, Higher Education Director Kaliprasanna Mahapatra has ordered all colleges to spread the word and help students get onboarded. Inside the app, students can use an emergency SOS panic button, check in safely, get mental health counseling, receive official college updates, and report complaints for quick resolution.

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The department has asked all colleges and universities to get their students to download and register on the app. To spread the word, principals and registrars are told to use classroom announcements, student orientation programmes, official notice boards, and college WhatsApp groups.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi launched the Shaktishree app on May 2. The department has made it clear that colleges must treat this as a top priority so that students all across Odisha quickly start using it.