Odisha Collects ₹15.16 Crore in Traffic Fines: Bhubaneswar Tops Offenses, Kataka Fines Peak

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Bhubaneswar: A state-wide traffic enforcement drive across Odisha over the past two-and-a-half years has yielded Rs 15.16 crore in fines, uncovering widespread non-compliance in the state’s urban centers.

Legislative disclosures presented to the Odisha Assembly revealed that law enforcement authorities registered 4,15,159 traffic rule violations and impounded 1,812 vehicles between 2024 and August this year. Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena placed the comprehensive enforcement data on the floor of the House while responding to queries submitted by MLA Pratap Keshari Deb.

At the center of the regulatory net is the State Transport Authority (STA), which was responsible for the vast majority of citations. The agency alone logged 2,62,600 challans during the two-and-a-half-year timeframe, bringing in Rs 2.60 crore in monetary penalties.

Urban commuting corridors revealed distinct enforcement patterns, with the state capital emerging as the primary hotspot for rule infractions while neighboring Kataka generated the largest financial yield.

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Bhubaneswar logged the highest total volume of traffic infractions in the state. Across the capital’s dual administrative divisions, enforcement personnel generated 13,884 e-challans and impounded 144 motor vehicles. Regional Transport Office (RTO) I handled the bulk of this activity with 9,496 registered challans, collecting Rs 56.85 lakh in penalties. RTO-II accounted for the remaining share, recovering Rs 25.46 lakh from violators to place Bhubaneswar second overall in aggregate fine collections.

Kataka district secured the top position in financial penalties despite fewer total citations. The local RTO booked 10,844 challans, seized 291 vehicles, and extracted Rs 1.07 crore in fines—the highest monetary recovery by any regional transport division in the state.

Enforcement figures from industrial and western belts also showed sustained regulatory activity. Jharsuguda’s RTO generated 9,534 challans and recovered Rs 53.67 lakh. In Sambalpur, authorities levied penalties amounting to Rs 64.14 lakh across 7,896 issued challans.

Regional compliance varied sharply elsewhere in the state. Nabarangpur sat at the opposite extreme among the highlighted territories, logging the fewest enforcement actions with 989 registered challans and Rs 4.25 lakh collected in penalties.