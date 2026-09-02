Odisha Coastal Highway Project Gets 17 Bids, Cost Set at ₹8,300 Crore

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The proposed 160-km Rameshwar-Paradeep coastal highway in Odisha has attracted 17 bids across its two construction packages, marking the latest step towards developing a faster access-controlled route along the state’s coast. The project, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in June 2026, carries a combined capital cost of ₹8,300.79 crore.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has divided the corridor into two sections. The 79.4-km Rameshwar-Konark stretch, or Package-I, is planned as a four-lane access-controlled highway and received 10 bids. Package-II covers 80.7 km between Konark and Paradeep and will be developed as a two-lane road with paved shoulders. It received seven bids.

Both packages will be awarded under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). NHAI and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways described the bidding response as strong, pointing to significant competition among prospective bidders.

Faster coastal connectivity

The highway has been designed for a speed of 100 km per hour. Once developed, it is expected to cut travel time between Rameshwar and Paradeep by about two hours and 30 minutes.

Its alignment is intended to provide more direct access to major tourist destinations, including the Sri Jagannath Temple, Puri Beach and the Konark Sun Temple. The corridor will also improve road connectivity to Puri, Konark and Paradeep Port, while supporting access to the upcoming Puri International Airport.

The route will pass through or improve connectivity for Khurda, Puri, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur districts. It is also expected to facilitate the movement of traffic towards developing ports such as Astarang and Subarnarekha.

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Alternative to NH-16 and NH-316

A key purpose of the new corridor is to provide an alternative to existing NH-16 and NH-316 routes.

NH-16 forms part of the Golden Quadrilateral and passes through major urban centres including Khordha, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. NH-316 connects Bhubaneswar with Puri before extending towards Satapada and Konark.

Traffic conditions on parts of the existing network have also shaped the need for a separate access-controlled corridor. The Puri-Satapada and Puri-Konark stretches have nearly 40 per cent ribbon development and carry substantial local commuter traffic. According to the Ministry, these conditions make the existing routes less suitable for high-speed, long-distance movement.

The Rameshwar-Paradeep highway is therefore expected to separate long-distance traffic from heavily developed local stretches. The project is also projected to reduce fuel consumption, carbon emissions and vehicle operating costs, while lowering logistics expenses and supporting economic activity in the region.

Employment boost during construction

The infrastructure project is expected to generate substantial employment while it is being built. Government estimates put the potential at 53.6 lakh direct man-days and 67 lakh indirect man-days during the construction period.

With the bidding process now attracting 17 proposals across the two packages, the project has moved closer to the implementation stage. Its planned combination of access-controlled road infrastructure, tourism connectivity and links to existing and emerging ports is expected to strengthen movement along Odisha’s coastal belt.