Odisha CM’s Grievance Cell will remain closed on these days in September, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha CM’s Grievance Cell will remain closed for three days in the month of September, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Friday.

As per the I&PR Department’s notification, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will not hold public grievance hearing on September 2, September 9 and September 16.

The department said that the CM’s Grievance Cell will remain closed on September 2 due to the ongoing first session of the State Assembly.

Likewise, the Grievance Cell of the Odisha CM will remain shut on September 9 in view of the Nuakhai festival and on September 16 for Prophet Muhammad’s birthday (Milad un-Nabi).

The I&PR Department also clarified that it will inform the people about the next date of public grievance hearing through news and other media platforms.

Notably, the Chief Minister holds the public grievance hearing on every Monday.