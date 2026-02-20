Odisha CM’s grievance cell to remain closed on February 23  

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s grievance hearing cell will remain closed on Monday, February 23, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department today.

According to the department, Majhi’s grievance hearing cell in Unit-2 of Bhubaneswar shall remain closed due to the ongoing Budget Session of the state Legislative Assembly.

Advertisement

The “Public Grievance Hearing” will not be held on Monday, February 23. The ‘Public Grievance Hearing’ will be held on Monday due to the ongoing Budget Session of the state Legislative Assembly. The date of the next hearing of the grievance of the Chief Minister will be communicated to the public through the media and other mass media. Information in this regard has been given by the Department of General Administration & Public Grievance.”