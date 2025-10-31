Odisha CM visits Water Resources Dept, observes hydrological data of the state

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today at 10 am visited the Water Resources Department at Rajiv Bhawan and inquired about the detailed work of the department.

Upon reaching the Water Resources Department, the Chief Minister first went to the State Hydrological Data Center on the 8th floor and observed the water situation in various water bodies and rivers in the state. He also inquired about its working arrangements.

It is worth noting that water is managed in the state on a real-time basis according to the data of the State Hydrological Data Center.

After this, the Chief Minister visited various sub-departments and discussed with the departmental officers, engineers and employees. The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with their work and said that you should work with more commitment to achieve the goals of the state government.

After the visit, the Chief Minister, while making a statement to the media, said that the target is to irrigate 15 lakh hectares of agricultural land in the state by 2029-30. Along with this, we are ensuring that water is supplied to the end of the canal. Keeping this in mind, the department will be made a more efficient and smart office. Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, Smt. Anu Garg, Senior Engineer, Water Resources Department, Chandrashekhar Padhi and other senior officers of the department were present during the visit of the Chief Minister.