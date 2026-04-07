Odisha CM urges mining leaseholders and industrialists to boost output and build industry

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today during a high-level meeting with mining leaseholders and industrialists urged them to boost output and build industry.

In a meeting held at Lok Seva Bhawan, the Chief Minister suggested to produce more iron ore in view of the increase in industrialization in the state and the demand for iron ore in the country. He assured them that the state government is providing all possible cooperation for this.

With emphasis on production and despatch, discussions were held to increase it as per the requirement keeping in mind the minimum mandatory limit as per Mine Development and Production Agreement (MDPA).

The number of industries in the mineral-rich districts of the state is very less. Therefore, the Chief Minister called upon the industrialists to set up industrial institutions in those districts.

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Majhi said in the meeting that the state government will provide all necessary facilities to increase iron ore production. Along with this, he asked the industrialists to pay special attention to the basic needs of the local people.

The CM said that a database is being prepared to provide information about the land acquired in various districts for the purpose of compulsory afforestation (Compensatory Afforestation) for industrial development, through which the mining leaseholders and industrialists can know about the amount of land available in each district. To expedite the mining auction process, the state government has prepared an annual auction calendar for the year 2026-27. It was informed that the auction process of mining blocks will be done accordingly.

On this occasion, Indian Steel Association President and MP Naveen Jindal thanked the Chief Minister for his sincerity and commitment to industrial development in Odisha.