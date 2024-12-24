Odisha CM unveils statue of late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Bellview Square in Cuttack

Cuttack: A statue of late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee was unveiled at Bellview square in Cuttack city of Odisha by the Chief Minister, said reports on Tuesday. Several other ministers were present on the occasion such as Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhatruhari Mahatab and Suryabanshi Suraj to name a few.

According to reports, the CM shared the pictures of the unveiling on his personal verified X handle. He wrote in Odia which roughly translated into:

“I had the privilege of unveiling the full-length statue of our former Prime Minister, our guide and ‘Bharat Ratna’ Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Bellview Square in Cuttack. Which is a matter of great pride and honor for all of us. As a popular leader and a man of the times, his role in the development of Odisha and the entire country will be remembered forever.”

Here is the original X post: