Odisha CM Unveils ₹1,330 Crore Projects in Keonjhar; Launches Ama Bus Service

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Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday, announced huge development push in Keonjhar district. He unveiled 187 projects with investments topping ₹1,330 crore, making it clear Keonjhar—once ignored—is now front and center for the state’s industrial and infrastructure growth. The package covered 24 finished projects worth around ₹251 crore, foundation stones laid for 62 new ones at ₹705 crore, and another ₹375 crore set aside for 101 future projects.

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Highlight was the rollout of a smart, eco-friendly urban transport system featuring 25 new e-buses. With a freshly built ‘Ama Bus’ depot costing ₹17 crore, this initiative is about green mobility. The buses are expected to cut carbon emissions by 330 to 390 tonnes each year. To keep things running smoothly, the government put aside ₹238 crore for maintenance. These e-buses are modern, safe and inclusive, equipped with air conditioning, CCTV, GPS tracking, and panic buttons. Plus, fares start at just ₹5, and the service stands out because local women are hired as drivers and guides.

Majhi also talked about Keonjhar’s huge role in Odisha’s economic future. Plans for a mega steel plant in the district are almost wrapped up, and he promised the foundation stone for this major project would be laid soon. That’s set to change the local economy and daily life in a big way. The event drew several top officials—Keonjhar MP Anant Naik, Telkoi MLA Fakir Mohan Naik, Patna MLA Akhil Chandra Naik, and District Collector Vishal Singh—who all stressed the government’s drive to turn Odisha into a leader in infrastructure and environmental care over the next decade.