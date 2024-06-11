Odisha CM to take oath tomorrow, Commissionerate police issues traffic regulatory

Bhubaneswar: The Swearing in Ceremony of Chief Minister and Council of Ministers of Odisha is scheduled to be held on June 12, 2024 at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. The Prime Minister of India is scheduled to attend the above programme and a huge gathering is expected in and around at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar. The traffic regulatory for swearing in ceremony has been issued.

To ensure better regulation and free flow of traffic in the interest of general public, by virtue of power conferred under the Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003 (Odisha Act 8 of 2007) and in pursuance of Regulation 36 of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate (Traffic and Public Order) Regulations, 2008, the following restrictions traffic regulatory for swearing in ceremony and parking arrangement are made for better convenience of general public.

No vehicle is allowed to ply from Jaydev Vihar Square to Nalco Square road and Nalco Square to Jaydev Vihar and its connecting lane/ by lane on June 12 at 2 pm to 7 pm or till the end of the function excluding the vehicle provided with pass.

Route Line for parking:

Buses coming from Cuttack side – Avail the service road after Rasulgarh ROB Vani Vihar Sqr. Acharya Vihar Sqr. right turn→→ Apollo Hospital Sainik School→→ Press chhak point at OSAP 7th Bn. gate NALCO square dropping Kalinga Hospital road- park their vehicle on the road in a single line from Railway Colony chhak towards Utkal Hospital and Hatiasuni chhak.



Buses coming from Khurda side – Avail the service road after Jaydev Vihar Square Flyover Bridge Acharya Vihar Square left turn- Apollo Hospital Sainik School → Press chhak point at OSAP 7th Bn. gate NALCO square dropping Kalinga Hospital road- park their vehicle on the road in a single line from Railway Colony golei chhak towards Utkal Hospital and Hatiasuni chhak.



Buses coming from Nandankanna side: OMFED square →→→ left turn MCL guest house right turn Press Colony chhak → right dropping point at OSAP 7th Bn. gate NALCO square Kalinga Hospital road park their vehicle on the road in a single line from Railway Colony golei chhak towards Utkal Hospital and turn Hatiasuni chhak.

Four wheelers coming from Cuttack side:- Avail the service road after Rasulgarh ROB Vani Vihar Sqr. Acharya Vihar Sqr. right. turn Apollo Hospital dropping point at Doordarshan lane proceed towards Sainik School campus and park their vehicle.

Four wheelers coming from Khurda side – Avail the service road after Jaydev Vihar Square Flyover Bridge Acharya Vihar Square left turn lane vehicle. Apollo Hospital →→→ dropping point at Doordarshan proceed towards Sainik School campus and park their Four wheeler coming from

Nandankanna side:- NALCO square dropping point at OSAP 7th Bn. ground gate Press park their vehicle at Sainik School campus. left turn Colony chhak People drop at OSAP 7th Bn. ground gate

campus Ignou gate→right turn walk through 7th Bn. Survey of India office left turn enter through Janata Maidan Gate No. 3.

People drop at Doordarshan lane Y junction left turn IIT after 100 mtrs. Left turn building right turn Janata Maidan Gate No. 6. enter through. These above mentioned restriction will not applicable for the emergency vehicles (Fire and Ambulance). Commissionerate Police, Bhubaneswar – Cuttack requested the public to plan their route accordingly.

Odisha’s new chief minister will take oath tomorrow at Janata Maidan. Janata Maidan is getting ready for the swearing in ceremony. Swearing ceremony is scheduled to be held at 4:45 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremony. Modi will reach the airport at 2:10 pm on Wednesday and will go straight to Raj Bhavan. Leaving the Raj Bhavan, it will arrive at Janata Maidan at 4:45 pm. According to the Blue Book, strict security arrangements have been made for Modi’s visit by the police.

The carcade rehearsal will be held today. Many Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of various states will join the Prime Minister in the oath-taking ceremony. Apart from this, many VIPs, industrialists and prominent people will come to Odisha.

From arrival at the airport to staying at the hotel and back to the airport there will be a maximum police presence. Security is tight at the airport, Raj Bhavan and Janata Maidan. Commissionerate Police is monitoring every aspect of security at Janata Maidan for traffic regulatory for swearing in ceremony. About 35,000 people will attend the swearing-in ceremony.