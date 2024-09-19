Odisha CM to resume public grievance hearing from September 23

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi will resume public grievance hearing at Unit-V in Bhubaneswar from September 23 (Monday), informed the GA & PG department of the State government.

As per the GA & PG department, the registration for the public grievance hearing started from today (September 19) and the people can register for it on janasunani portal or janasunani mobile application.

The Chief Minister will hear the grievances of a total of 1000 registered applicants from 11 AM on coming Monday.