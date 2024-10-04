Odisha CM to hand over appointment letter to 16,009 teachers, check district-wise list

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi will hand over appointment letters to 16,009 junior teachers on Saturday at a special function to be held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanaka Bardhan Singh Deo, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and senior officials of the Department of School and Mass Education are scheduled to attend the event.

The appointment of these junior teachers is expected to be a big step towards providing quality education to the students in the state.

Below is the district-wise number of junior teachers who will receive the appointment letter from the Odisha Chief Minister:

424 are from Angul district,

600 are from Balasore district,

479 are from Bargarh district,

260 are from Bhadrak district,

1080 are from Balangir district,

65 are from Boudh district,

893 are from Cuttack district,

21 are from Deogarh district,

583 are from Dhenkanal district,

13 are from Gajapati district,

1264 are from Ganjam district,

88 are from Jagatsinghpur district,

872 are from Jajpur district,

38 are from Jharsuguda district,

811 are from Kalahandi district,

151 are from Kandhamal district,

1038 are from Kendrapara district,

1329 are from Keonjhar district,

753 are from Khurda district,

922 are from Koraput district,

555 are from Malkangiri district,

827 are from Mayurbhanj,

860 are from Nabarangpur district,

83 are from Nayagarh district,

221 are from Nuapada district,

733 are from Puri district,

511 are from Rayagada district,

218 are from Sambalpur district,

157 are from Subarnapur district

160 are from Sundergarh district

