Odisha CM to go on three-day visit to Gujarat tomorrow, to meet industrialists and investors

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Bhubaneswar: After the successful roadshows in Hyderabad and Kolkata for investment in Odisha, the state government is now all set to expand its investment attraction campaign to Gujarat. A high-level delegation of Odisha led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will visit four cities of Gujarat from May 5 to 7 and invite industrialists and investors to invest in Odisha.

As press the press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Majhi will hold a major investor roadshow in Ahmedabad on May 5. Along with this, a roundtable meeting and One-to-One Meeting will be organized with leading industrialists. These events will accelerate investment in Odisha and will include signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Letters of Intent for investment.

The visit will focus on high-potential sectors such as textiles and apparel, chemicals and petrochemicals, metals and downstream industries, pharmaceuticals and medical devices. This will attract investment from Western India and create new opportunities in Odisha’s fast-growing industrial sector.

To drive Odisha’s port-led development, the delegation will visit Mundra Port on May 6, which will expand opportunities in logistics and port-based industries. On May 7, a meeting with investors will be held in Vadodara (Baroda) and Kevadia will also be visited as part of the government programme, which will further strengthen industrial relations.

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The high-level delegation will include Minister for Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education Sampada Chandra Swain and senior government officials.

The Chief Minister had said before the visit that Odisha, with its strong infrastructure and skilled manpower, has become a center of attraction for investors as a top choice investment destination. The visit to Gujarat will create new opportunities for the people of our state and generate massive employment opportunities in the state and will prove to be a milestone towards the goal of a prosperous Odisha by 2036.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that this visit will be a decisive step in attracting investment and generating massive employment opportunities.