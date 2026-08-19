Odisha CM thanks PM Modi and Railway Minister for approving multi-tracking projects

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving four railway multi-tracking projects, three of which will substantially benefit the State.

In a letter to the Union Minister, the Odisha CM said, “I write to express my heartfelt gratitude to you and, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, for the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs’ landmark approval of the four railway multi-tracking projects, three of which will substantially benefit the State of Odisha.”

“The approval of these projects with the total outlay of Rs. 9,450 Crore marks a transformative step for rail infrastructure in our State. These projects will decongest critical freight and passenger corridors, and will meaningfully improve connectivity for our coastal and industrial districts,” he added.

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He further said, “I am particularly heartened that this capacity augmentation will strengthen the movement of coal, iron ore, cement, steel and food grains commodities vital to Odisha’s economy while also enhancing access to cherished destinations such as Bhitarkanika National Park, Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary, Chandipur Beach, the Gada Kujanga Jagannath Temple, Dhabaleswar Temple, Sarala Temple and the Buddhist heritage site of Lalitgiri. This will give a fresh impetus to tourism, pilgrimage, and local livelihoods across the region.”

“The enhanced connectivity to thousands of villages and lakhs of our citizens is a testament to the Government of India’s continued commitment to Odisha’s development under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. On behalf of the people and Government of Odisha, I extend my sincere thanks for this significant investment in our State’s rail infrastructure and future growth,” Majhi mentioned.