Odisha CM takes historic decision! Contractual schematic junior teachers regularized

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today took a historic decision today as he regularized the Junior Teachers, Schematic, who are working on a contractual basis.

The junior teachers of this category who were appointed in the year 2023-24 have been regularized. This has benefited more than 13,000 contractual junior teachers of the state.

Advertisement

These teachers have been regularized from the time of joining their jobs. However, they will get Notional Benefit from the time of joining the job till December 31, 2025. They will get the salary and all other benefits of regular employees from January 1, 2026.

It is worth noting that the Chief Minister had earlier announced to regularize these junior teachers. Today’s decision has created a wave of joy among the teachers.