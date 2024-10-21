Odisha CM reviews preparedness for cyclone ‘Dana,’ emphasizes for ‘Zero Casualty’ approach and directs to bring fishermen back from sea

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Majhi today directed the concerned district collectors to bring the fishermen back who are still deep inside the sea. Majhi issued the direction while reviewing the preparedness for the possible cyclone which is expected to make landfall between Odisha and West Bengal, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

During the meeting, the CM was informed that a total of 11 fishermen including 9 from Jagatsinghpur and 2 from Puri districts are still deep inside the sea. However, as the IMD has predicted that the condition of the Sea is likely to become rough from tomorrow posing threat for the fishermen, the CM asked the officials to bring them back within the next 12 hours or soon.

While speaking to the media persons after the review meeting, the Chief Minister said, “I would like to appeal the people that there is no need to be panicked and we are all prepared-with the ‘zero casualty’ approach. The Firefighters, ODRAF and NDRF teams are all ready and the places which are likely to be affected by the cyclone will be identified and 100 percent evacuation will be done in those areas.

“All the cyclone shelters will be made ready with all facilities and amenities well in advance. Importance also was given on how the immediate restoration work of the emergency services like energy, drinking water and mobile network, will be carried out and all necessary things would be provided,” he added.

“Order also has been issued to provide uninterrupted electricity supply at all the hospitals. The concerned Departments also have been directed to keep a close vigil on the black marketing of basic amenities,” Majhi said.

The Chief Minister also directed Puri District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain to take necessary steps and ensure that the Habisyali do not face any problem due to the possible cyclone.

During the meeting, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Deo Ranjan Singh reportedly informed the CM that Cyclone Dana most probably would make a landfall between Paradeep and Bhitarkanika.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, secretaries and senior officials different departments like Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department, Housing & Urban Development Department, Energy Department, Health Department, Director General of Fire Services, Additional DG (law and order) took part in the review meeting.

Likewise, the district collectors which are expected to be affected by the possible cyclone attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Earlier in the day, the IMD predicted that Cyclone DANA is very likely to cross between Puri (Odisha) and Sagar Islands (West Bengal) during night of October 24 early morning of October 25, 2024 with a wind speed of 100-110 km per hour gusting 120 km/hour.