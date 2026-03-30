Odisha CM reviews essential supply preparedness amid disruption concerns

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today chaired a video conference with District Collectors from Lok Sabha Bhawan regarding the supply chain of essential commodities in the state.

The Chief Minister asked the District Collector about the steps taken at the district level and directed them to regularly monitor the situation of various markets and take strict action against the unscrupulous traders against the increase in black marketing, illegal traders and prices.

In the meeting held on March 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had discussed with the Chief Ministers and advised them all to work in the Team India spirit. The Chief Minister said that in this situation, it is very important for everyone to work in a coordinated manner with a team attitude.

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The Chief Minister advised to take strong action against those who create an atmosphere of fear by spreading rumors. He said that special attention should be paid to social media. Crisis Management Groups have been formed at both the state and district levels, and the Chief Minister emphasized on ensuring regular availability of all essential commodities with proper coordination.

Majhi advised the District Collectors to regularly monitor the availability of petrol, diesel, gas, fertilizers and other essential commodities in the district. He asked them to continue the mass awareness programme so that the public does not panic.