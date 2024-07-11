Odisha CM replies to Naveen Patnaik’s letter over Adapa Pahandi mishap, says…

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi immediately replied to Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik’s letter regarding the Adapa Pahandi mishap took in Puri a couple of days ago.

Soon after receiving Patnaik’s letter, the Odisha CM replied saying that the entire world is saddened by what happened during the Adapa Pahandi in Puri and it is natural that you were hurt and I am also hurt.

“After knowing about the mishap, I directed Deputy Chief Minister Prabhati Parida and Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan to visit Puri immediately and advised them to be vigilant to avoid reoccurrence of such incident,” Majhi said in the letter.

“I have taken a serious note of your letter and we all can work together to conduct all the rituals of the “Chaturdha Murati” and Sri Gundicha Jatra smoothly. I shall receive your advice always with great reverence,” he added.

Just a couple of hours ago, the former CM had written to Majhi requesting him to take concrete steps to prevent recurrence of such incident. He had pressed his deep grief and sadness saying such incident had not taken place in the history of Jagannath Temple.

Patnaik had said that the manner in which the Bada Thakura (Lord Balabhadra’s idol) slipped and fell on ‘charamala’ (makeshift ladder) during “Pahandi” was quite heart-wrenching and the incident has hurt many “Jagannath premis.” However, the casual comments by few ministers have further pained the devotees of Lord Jagannath, the LoP said and requested the CM to take personal responsibility to ensure that such an incident is not repeated in future.

On July 9, Lord Balabhadra’s idol slipped and fell on ‘charamala’ while the servitors were conducting the ‘Pahandi’ procession before taking it to the Adapa Mandap inside the Gundicha Temple. At least 5-7 servitors were injured following the mishap.