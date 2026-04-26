Odisha CM postpones grievance hearing due to intense heatwave conditions

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In view of the prevailing intense heatwave conditions across Odisha including in the state Capital City, Bhubaneswar, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi postponed the grievance hearing scheduled to be held tomorrow (on Monday).

As informed by the General Administration and Public Grievances (GA&PG) Department, the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell in Unit 2 of Bhubaneswar will remain closed in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions.

Advertisement

However, the citizens who had registered online on the Jan Sunani portal and got their slots for the grievance hearing slated to be held tomorrow need not to apply again, clarified the department adding that a fresh date for the rescheduled programme will be communicated through newspapers, television, and other social media platforms.