Odisha CM personally hears public grievances, 94 percent of grievances have been resolved till date

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi personally heard the public grievances today at the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell in Unit-2 of Bhubaneswar.

Law and Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, Housing and Urban Development Minister Dr. Krushna Chandra Mohapatra, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling, School and Mass Education and Scheduled Tribes and Caste Development Minister Nityananda Gond, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Rabi Narayan Naik were present during the 17th edition of the grievance hearing programme and listened to the grievances of the people.

Like every time, the Chief Minister met the differently-abled persons outside the room, listened to their problems and grievances and directed the officials present to take necessary steps to resolve them. Out of the total 32 differently-abled persons, he sanctioned Rs 1 lakh medical assistance to Brajakishore Bandha of Bhadrak district, who is suffering from a serious illness, and Rs 1.5 lakh to Kartik C of Jajpur district. He also directed the officials of the concerned department to take action on the applications of other complainants who require treatment.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to provide medical facilities along with the travel expenses of Tilattama Pandey, who is suffering from both kidney and neurological diseases and came from faraway Patnagarh.

Similarly, the Chief Minister personally met all the complainants suffering from disabilities and serious diseases and listened to their problems and complaints with compassion and directed the department to resolve the grievances. After that, he heard the complaints of all the other complainants who had registered in the room.

Out of the 14,054 complaints received through the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell in the last 16 sessions, as many as 13,169 complaints have been resolved, which is 94 percent. The pending complaints are under process.

In a statement to the media on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the grievance redressal program is the most important program of our government. Among the 15-point instructions given in the current new year to make the administration more people-oriented, utmost importance has been given to the grievance redressal process.

All the officers from the Secretariat to the Block and Tehsil have been directed to listen to the complaints of the people through field visits and take care in resolving them. Since regular grievance redressal is being done at the state level, its results are also being seen at the district level. Now the District Magistrate and SP are hearing the complaints regularly. The grievance redressal system has become a regular administrative process throughout the state.

