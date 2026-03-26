Odisha CM orders strict action against unscrupulous traders creating artificial shortages of essential commodities

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Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today reviewed the steps being taken by the state government to deal with the problem of artificial shortage of various commodities created in the country and the state in view of the ongoing war in the Middle East.

The review meeting revealed that petroleum, gas and other commodities are available as per the requirement in the state following which the Chief Minister directed the officials to take strict action against unscrupulous traders by conducting a state-wide raid to ensure that there is no black marketing of essential commodities by creating an artificial shortage of cooking gas.

The CM also emphasized on keeping sufficient stock of fertilizers for summer farming. He advised to create widespread public awareness at the government level so that the people of the state do not feel worried about this problem.

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It is worth noting that India depends on various Gulf countries for petrol and petroleum products as well as LNG. There is a possibility that this will affect both petrol and LPG due to the war situation in West Asia. The Chief Minister called this meeting today keeping in mind the availability and distribution system of all these products in the state.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg gave a detailed account of the steps taken by the state government to deal with this problem. The meeting discussed in detail the issue of ensuring continuous supply of petrol, cooking gas and fertilizers.