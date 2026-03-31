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Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi isn’t waiting around for things to get worse. With the crisis in West Asia threatening local supply chains, he’s launched a round-the-clock crackdown on black marketing across the state. The Minister instructed the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department and district authorities to keep a close eye on stock and prices—especially fuel and LPG—to stop shady traders from squeezing people during these uncertain times.

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The state government set up specialized crisis management teams across the state and in every district to keep an eye on supplies like petrol, diesel, and cooking gas. Chief Minister Majhi told district officials to make sure enforcement squads stay ready 24/7, cracking down on hoarding wherever it happens. He asked people not to panic buy and reminded everyone that the state has plenty of food grains, fertilizers, and fuel in stock. To stop rumors from spreading, he also told officials to take firm legal steps against anyone sharing false information on social media.

You can already see things happening on the ground. Reporters in Nabarangpur district watched enforcement teams carry out raids to stop illegal fuel diversion. Officials busted a major black-marketing operation, grabbing 29 domestic and 9 commercial LPG cylinders in the process. These swift raids show the state’s serious about protecting consumers from hoarding and price gouging, even when global events make things unpredictable.