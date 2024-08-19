Odisha CM Mohan Maji celebrates Raksha Bandhan Utsav in Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has celebrated Raksha Bandhan in a huge way in Bhubaneswar with ‘Raksha Bandhan Utsav’. The even was organized at the State Guest House, the temporary residence of the CM.

It is worth mentioning here that the first rakhi tied on the hands of the CM was that of his own sibling Rashmani Majhi. His sister said she found immense joy in the fact that she was able to tie rakhi. She further said that, “though he is the CM he will remain my brother.” She further added that, “I do not need any gift.”

Later Deputy Chief Minister Prativa Parida tied a rakhi on the wrist of of CM Majhi. Women from various strata’s of the society tied rakhis on the hand of Majhi. The women belonged to various voluntary health organizations, sanitation workers, Brahmakumaris, children from various schools and journalists. The Chief Minister also gifted all of them on the occasion.