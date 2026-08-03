Odisha CM Mohan Majhi writes to Centre seeking UNESCO tag for Puri Rath Yatra

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has intensified its efforts to get Puri’s world-famous Rath Yatra included in UNESCO’s ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’ list.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has written to Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, urging him to expedite the nomination process in this regard.

In the letter written on August 1, the CM stated that the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has already submitted all required documents and the proposal in the prescribed format for UNESCO nomination.

Calling Rath Yatra more than just a religious festival, the Chief Minister said it is a unique symbol of India’s ancient civilization, cultural diversity, inclusive traditions, spirituality, craftsmanship, music, dance and mass participation.

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“Celebrated for centuries, this tradition attracts lakhs of devotees and tourists from across the country and abroad to Puri every year,” the letter stated.

The CM has requested the Union Minister’s personal intervention to ensure early consideration of the proposal at the Ministry of Culture level and to fast-track the nomination process with UNESCO. He also assured that the Odisha government and Shree Mandir administration will provide all necessary support.

Expressing hope, CM Majhi said that if Rath Yatra gets UNESCO recognition, this unique heritage will gain greater global visibility and it will also strengthen efforts for its preservation and promotion for future generations.