Odisha CM Mohan Majhi wishes all on the occasion of Diwali 2024

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi has wished all the people of Odisha who the occasion of Diwali 2024 on the festival of light.

“My heartiest congratulations to all the brothers and sisters of Odisha on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of light and joy. On this occasion, I pray to the great Lord Sri Jagannath that the darkness will be removed from everyone’s life and the dawn of wisdom will come,” he shared via a video message on his X handle.

WATCH:

ଆଲୋକ ଓ ଆନନ୍ଦର ପର୍ବ ଦୀପାବଳି ଅବସରରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ସମସ୍ତ ଭାଇ ଓ ଭଉଣୀ ମାନଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ । ଏହି ଅବସରରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ଜୀବନରୁ ଅନ୍ଧକାର ଦୂର ହୋଇ ଜ୍ଞାନର ଅଭ୍ୟୁଦୟ ହେଉ ଏତିକି ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ମୋର ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା । pic.twitter.com/iNvVLL3c91 — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) October 31, 2024

