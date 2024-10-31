Odisha CM Mohan Majhi wishes all on the occasion of Diwali 2024

By Sudeshna Panda
Mohan Majhi to visit Puja pandals in Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi has wished all the people of Odisha who the occasion of Diwali 2024 on the festival of light.

“My heartiest congratulations to all the brothers and sisters of Odisha on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of light and joy. On this occasion, I pray to the great Lord Sri Jagannath that the darkness will be removed from everyone’s life and the dawn of wisdom will come,” he shared via a video message on his X handle.

WATCH:

