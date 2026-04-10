Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Warns Discoms: Jail Terms for Unannounced Power Cuts

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Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi didn’t mince words when he warned power distribution companies about unannounced power cuts. From now on, sudden outages in the state come with tough legal consequences—potentially jail time for officials responsible. He made it clear that days of random blackouts are done. The government isn’t going to stand by while people get inconvenienced.

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At the launch of several new power projects in Bhubaneswar, Majhi laid out the ground rules. Maintenance shutdowns are fine, but people need to know about them well ahead of time. If any discom tries to sneak in “load shedding” or cuts power without warning, expect criminal charges under the law. The whole point is to keep the companies accountable and finally deliver on the promise of 24/7 electricity to every home in Odisha.

Majhi acknowledged electricity isn’t a luxury—it’s essential. When companies mess up and cause outages, they’re violating basic consumer rights. He told the Energy Department to keep a close watch and fix technical issues as soon as they pop up. By threatening jail time, the message is clear—public welfare matters more than any company’s indifference.