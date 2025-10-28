Odisha CM Mohan Majhi visits SRC control room, reviews preparedness for cyclone Montha

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited the control room of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) today late in the evening (9 pm) and reviewed the situation of Cyclone ‘Montha’ and held detailed discussions with Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, SRC Deoranjan Kumar Singh and Director General of Fire Services Sudhanshu Sarangi.

After the review, the Chief Minister said that as expected, no major impact has been observed so far due to the grace of Lord Jagannath. However, the cyclone is likely to pass through the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur etc. tomorrow. Whether the impact is small or big, all the departments of the state government are fully alert and are managing the cyclone in coordination with each other.

The Chief Minister said that the only goal of the state government is – Zero Casualty. We have already achieved many successes in this direction and the state government has prepared very well based on previous experience, he said adding that the state control room is monitoring the situation for 24 hours.

Advertisement

Informing about the government’s measures, the Chief Minister said that so far 17, 817 people have been shifted to safer places in 8 districts. More people will be shifted if required. Similarly, 2198 pregnant women have been shifted to health centers, and 651 people will be shifted.

He further informed that the engineering departments like the Electricity Department, Public Works Department, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department are fully prepared for the immediate restoration work after the cyclone. Arrangements have also been made for the Agriculture Department to assess the damage and provide assistance immediately after the cyclone.

The Chief Minister said that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw spoke to him over the phone and discussed the situation in Odisha. The CM informed that the Union Railway Minister will soon take a decision on the running of the trains that were cancelled in view of the current weather situation.