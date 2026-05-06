Odisha CM Mohan Majhi visits Mundra Port, addresses industry leaders

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Mundra: ‘India’s development cannot remain one-sided.” The next phase of industrial expansion must be led by the eastern coast, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said while addressing industry leaders during his visit to Mundra Port today.

Calling for this structural change in the country’s growth strategy, the Chief Minister has proposed a ‘Two-Coast Strategy’. He has urged industry leaders to expand industries by integrating the capabilities of the western coast and the opportunities of the eastern coast.

He further said that balanced coastal development is essential for India to grow efficiently in the long term in the competitive environment of the global industrial ecosystem. He opined that the eastern coast will play a crucial role in the growth of the next decade.

Citing the vastness and potential of India’s western coast, the Chief Minister said that the development of the eastern coast needs to be accelerated. He pointed out that Odisha is a gateway for the country’s further industrial growth. He said that while the western coast has emerged as a major hub for maritime trade and industrial activities, the eastern coast has now reached a crucial turning point and Odisha is all set to repeat that success.

The Chief Minister emphasized on the development of Odisha’s maritime trade with South-East Asia, East Asia and the Indo-Pacific region. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Industries Minister Sampada Chandra Swain, Additional Chief Secretary (Industry) Hemant Sharma and other senior officials on the visit.

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The Odisha delegation along with the Chief Minister visited the Mundra Industrial Area and SEZ. They visited the Container Jetty, Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Jetty, Copper Production Unit, Solar Cell and Wind Turbine Equipment Manufacturing Centres.

Informing the industrialists about the investment status of Odisha, the Chief Minister said that till now 433 investment proposals worth Rs 8.37 lakh crore have been approved and 148 projects worth Rs 2.86 lakh crore have been started.

On this occasion, Industries Minister Sampada Chandra Swain said, “I am a son of Paradip and I have personally seen how Paradip has transformed the economic growth of Odisha. Today, we are starting a new phase of port-based industrialization on that foundation.”

It is worth noting that Odisha is emerging as an effective engine of development on the eastern coast of India with major ports like Dhamra, Paradip and Gopalpur.

The visit has further enhanced Odisha’s strategic focus on port-based industries. Coastal infrastructure is emerging as the backbone of the state’s economic expansion. Through industrial corridors, logistics hubs and Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Odisha is creating an integrated system that will easily connect Odisha’s manufacturing sector with global markets.