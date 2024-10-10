Odisha CM Mohan Majhi to visit Puja pandals in Cuttack, Know his schedule

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi will visit Durga Puja pandals in Cuttack on the occasion of Mahanabami Puja on October 12 (Saturday).

He is scheduled to visit around 34 pandals across Cuttack city including Pratap Nagari, Chauliaganj, Nuabazar, Manglabag, College-Square, Jobra, Khan-nagar, Choudhary Bazar, Sheikh Bazar, Chandni-Chowk and many more to seek blessings of Goddess.

The Chief Minister along with the members of his Council of Ministers will visit various Durga Puja pandals in the capital city on the occasion of Mahaashtami, said Ekamra Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh.

“The Chief Minister has expressed his desire to visit the Puja pandals in the twin cities. He is scheduled to visit Rasulgarh, Baramunda, Nayapalli, Old Station Bazar, Laxmisagar, Sundarpada and few other Puja pandals in Bhubaneswar.