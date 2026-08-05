Odisha CM Mohan Majhi to Visit New Delhi on August 7–8 for Investor Roadshow

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Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will travel to New Delhi on August 6 for a two day event to spearhead another round of the state’s investment outreach, as the government intensifies efforts to attract fresh industrial investments ahead of the next phase of its economic growth strategy. The event on August 7 and 8 will centre on engagements with industry leaders, investors and business stakeholders to showcase Odisha’s expanding industrial ecosystem and policy framework.

The visit forms part of the state’s sustained campaign to position Odisha as a preferred investment destination through a series of domestic roadshows conducted after the success of the Utkarsh Odisha initiative. During the New Delhi programme, the Chief Minister will be accompanied by Chief Secretary Anu Garg and Industries minister Sampad Swain.

Officials said the roadshow is intended to highlight Odisha’s strengths in infrastructure, mineral resources, skilled workforce, industrial policies and ease of doing business while encouraging companies to expand existing operations or establish new projects in the state. The outreach is also expected to reinforce the government’s broader vision of accelerating industrialisation, generating employment and driving balanced regional development.

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Chief Minister Majhi has consistently maintained that Odisha’s investment promotion drive is aligned with the state’s long-term development goals and its Vision 2036 roadmap. According to the government, repeated engagements with industry leaders across the country are designed not only to attract capital but also to create large-scale employment opportunities and strengthen Odisha’s manufacturing and services sectors.

The New Delhi outreach follows similar investor roadshows organised in cities including Hyderabad, Kolkata and Gujarat, where the state government held business meetings, sector-specific discussions and one-on-one interactions with industrialists. Those initiatives resulted in multiple investment proposals and memorandums of understanding across sectors such as metals, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, textiles, logistics, information technology, semiconductors and food processing.

The Odisha government has stepped up its investment mobilisation efforts over the past year through high-level clearance meetings, policy reforms and targeted industry engagement. In recent months, the High-Level Clearance Authority approved several major industrial projects spanning green energy, pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing, steel, railway equipment and rare earth value addition, reaffirming the state’s focus on expanding its industrial base.

The outcome of the August 7–8 New Delhi roadshow is expected to shape the next phase of Odisha’s investment pipeline as the state seeks to convert investor interest into concrete projects, strengthen industrial partnerships and accelerate job creation across multiple sectors.