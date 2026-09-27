Odisha CM Mohan Majhi to visit flood-hit Koraput, Nabarangpur today

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Nabrangpur: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to visit Koraput and Nabarangpur today to assess the flood situation in the districts.

As per reports, the Chief Minister will reach Jayapur Airport by air and after reaching there, he will come to Kotpad by road.

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He is scheduled to visit the flood-affected areas of Kotpad block and assess the situation on the ground.

Along his visit, he will also interact with flood-affected people at Chandili and understand their problems and difficulties.