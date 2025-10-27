Odisha CM Mohan Majhi to review cyclone ‘Montha’ tomorrow

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will review cyclone ‘Montha’ tomorrow. He will hold talks with senior officers and respective district administrations.

As per information, Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari reviewed preparedness for Cyclone ‘Montha’ in a high-level meeting today.

It has been learnt that the cyclone is expected to move towards Chhattisgarh, and if there is rain in Chhattisgarh, the water level of the Mahanadi River may rise. In view of this, water has started being released from the reservoirs.

Besides, various departments have issued 24-hour helpline numbers, and around 200 pregnant women have been shifted to hospitals as a precautionary measure. The minister has advised people to stay in cyclone shelters instead of thatched houses during the rains.