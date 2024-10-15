Odisha CM Mohan Majhi to leave for 4-day visit to Haryana, Mumbai; details here

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will go on a four-day visit to Haryana and Mumbai tomorrow, informed the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) today.

According to the CMO, Majhi will leave for Haryana on Wednesday afternoon and attend the swearing-in ceremony of Nayab Singh Saini as the Chief Minister of Haryana in Chandigarh on the following day.

On October 17, Majhi is slated to attend the conference of NDA-ruled State CMs and then fly to Mumbai to attend a conference focussed on Indian Chemicals and Petrochemicals in the morning of October 18.

Later in the afternoon of October 18 and the next morning (October 19), Majhi will attend the ‘Make In Odisha’ ‘Investors’ Conference’ at Hotel Oberoi in Mumbai and will return to Odisha in the evening.