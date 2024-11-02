Odisha CM Mohan Majhi to lay foundation stone and inaugurate several projects in Balangir

Balangir: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to visit Balangir on Saturday. During his visit he is set to lay the foundation stone of several projects and inaugurate several others in the district.

Further he will lay the foundation stone of the Upper Lanth irrigation project in the cricket field in Belpara block of the district. Inauguration of a dialysis centre in Patnagarh Sub-divisional hospital (SDH) and laying the foundation stone of National Highway is aligned in his schedule thereafter.

Odisha CM will also inaugurate the newly built power house at Balangir. He will take part in the celebrations of Balangir day thereafter. Taking into account, the protection of the Head of the state, 35 platoon police force along with 200 police officers have been engaged. Himanshu Lal, Inspector-General (IG) of police, Northern range and Rishikesh Khillari, Superintendent Police (SP) have been assigned the security of the CM.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling and the MLA of Balangir are also to be present in the inauguration ceremony.