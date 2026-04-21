Odisha CM Mohan Majhi to Hold Public Grievance Hearing on April 27; Check Venue & Registration Details

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Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to resume his public grievance hearings again on April 27, 2026, in Bhubaneswar. This marks the return of the “Jan Sunani” initiative—a way for people from all over Odisha to meet the Chief Minister face-to-face and share their problems directly so the government hears concerns from the ground up.

The hearing happens at the old Government Primary School near Capital Nursery in Unit-II, Ashok Nagar, Bhubaneswar. Doors open at 7:00 AM, and the session runs until 12 noon. Officials chose this spot in Unit-II as the main site for these big gatherings, mostly to keep things organized and handle the large crowds that show up in the city hub.

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Anyone who wants to take part needs to register online first. Registration starts April 22 at 11:00 AM through the Jan Sunani portal or the mobile app. Attendees need to bring three things: their registration acknowledgment receipt, a valid ID, and a written copy of their grievance. The General Administration and Public Grievance Department said they’ll only let people in if they’ve booked a spot in advance.

Alongside the Chief Minister, top departmental secretaries and other senior officials will be at the Unit-II venue, in order to process complaints quickly and offer straight answers to tough administrative problems.